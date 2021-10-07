Ruthie Henshall to star in Passion revival in 2022

Exclusive: Stage star Ruthie Henshall (Billy Elliot, Chicago, Cats, She Loves Me) will star in a brand-new revival, billed as a reimagining, of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Passion.

Directed by Michael Strassen, the revival will play at the Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester from 5 May to 5 June 2022 for 37 performances.

The piece, set in the 19th century, follows a soldier Giorgio who is obsessively pursued by a superior officer, Fosca (Henshall). Strassen intends to put Fosca at the heart of the revival, to explore the consequences of intense adoration.

The show has movement direction by Sundeep Saini, with orchestrations by Stuart Barr, musical supervision by Paul Schofield, sound design by Dan Samson, casting by Rob Kelly and musical direction by Yshani Perinpanayagam.

You can go behind the scenes in a new video from the production here:

Henshall comments: "I am so honoured to finally have the opportunity to play the role of Fosca, in one of my all-time favourite musicals. From even before I was involved in Putting It Together on Broadway, I fell in love with Stephen Sondheim's music and lyrics; and I only continue to do so more and more each day.

"Passion is a deep exploration of what it is to love, and be loved; If that wasn't enough, the score is some of the best musical theatre ever written. To be able to develop this show in such an intimate space and alongside one of my dearest friends Michael Strassen (director), only makes this production an even more rare and exciting event."

Producers are Thomas Hopkins, Guy Chapman, Paul Schofield and Henshall. Further casting is to be revealed.