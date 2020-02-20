The Glass Menagerie at Manchester's Royal Exchange casting announced

Casting has been announced the Royal Exchange's revival of The Glass Menagerie, which opens in previews in June.

Award-winning director Atri Banerjee oversees the new revival of Tennessee Williams' iconic play, after having staged the five-star hit Hobson's Choice at the same venue in 2019.

Playing the role of Amanda Wingfield will be Geraldine Somerville, who first performed at the Royal Exchange in 1989. She also has screen credits including The Gentlemen and Goodbye Christopher Robin. Playing Tom Wingfield will be Joshua James (Wife), with Rhiannon Clements (currently appearing in Wuthering Heights at the venue) as Laura and Oseloka Obi (One Night in Miami) as Jim O'Connor.

The creative team is composed of designer Rosanna Vize, sound designer Ben and Max Ringham, lighting designer Lee Curran, movement director Jenny Ogilvie and assistant director Hannah Sands.

The revival runs from 4 June to 5 July.