Cast confirmed for Vinay Patel's An Adventure at Bolton's Octagon Theatre

The Octagon Theatre has announced casting for its upcoming production of Vinay Patel's An Adventure.

Appearing on the Bolton stage will be Esh Alladi (Hobson's Choice) as Rasik, Saba Shiraz (making her professional debut) as Jyoti, Daon Broni (Two Horsemen) as David and Jessica Kaur (also making her professional debut) as Sonal and Joy.

The play, which spans seven decades and three continents, follows a husband and wife's journey as they leave India in the 1950s to embark on a new chapter in their lives.

Directed by Kash Arshad, the piece features movement direction by Jennifer Kay, scenic and costume design by TK Hay, lighting and video design by Simeon Miller, sound design by Annie May Fletcher, video content by Grant Archer and assistant direction by Jameela Khan.

Arshad commented: "Having the chance to work on a play that deals with so much of the history of the South Asian community in this country, as well as that of my own family is one I'm really relishing. I'm so excited to get started working with Vinay's script, which is so compelling, heartfelt and truthful. We have an amazing group of actors lined up, as well as a stellar creative team who I can't wait to work with to bring this epic, intimate, funny and heartbreakingly beautiful play to life."

An Adventure is scheduled to run from 4 to 26 February.



