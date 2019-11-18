Watch the White Christmas cast recording a special festive medley

A video of the cast medley recording for White Christmas has been released.

Danny Mac, Dan Burton, Danielle Hope, Clare Halse and Brenda Edwards were recorded as they performed hits from the musical, with book by David Ives and Paul Blake and based on the 1954 film of the same name. The show features the iconic Irving Berlin song "White Christmas", as well as "Blue Skies", "Let Yourself Go" and "Sisters".

The revival of the 2000 show tells of two veterans who form a showbiz duo in the wake of the Second World War. Currently playing at the Dominion Theatre in the West End, the musical is directed by Nikolai Foster and runs until 4 January.