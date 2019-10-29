20th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards nominations are now open

The nominations process for the 20th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards has begun.

Audiences can now to nominate their favourite artists and shows from across the UK – all professional productions that began between December 2018 and November 2019 are eligible in 21 of the 25 categories, with four exceptions.

Off-West End and regional productions are eligible for nomination in all categories, though there are also two categories specifically for off-West End and regional productions. The Best West End Show category will be rebranded for this year's ceremony, with more details to be announced soon. The Equity Award for Services to Theatre will be voted on by members of Equity.

This year, the nominees for the nine creative categories (Choreography, Costume Design, Direction, Graphic Design, Lighting Design, Musical Direction, Set Design, Sound Design and Video Design) will be decided by an independent panel of industry experts appointed by WhatsOnStage. Their shortlist will then be voted on by the general public.

The nominations will close on Wednesday 27 November with the shortlists announced and voting for the winners opening on Thursday 5 December. Voting for the winners will close on Monday 27 January 2020.

The winners will be announced at the 20th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards Concert on Sunday 1 March 2020 – where theatregoers will also get to enjoy a host of performances from top West End talent.

Tickets for the 20th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards Concert will go on sale on Wednesday 6 November.

More information is available on the WhatsOnStage Awards website.

The 20th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards categories are:

Best Actor in a Play

Best Actress in a Play

Best Supporting Actor in a Play

Best Supporting Actress in a Play

Best Actor in a Musical

Best Actress in a Musical

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical

Best New Play

Best Play Revival

Best New Musical

Best Musical Revival

Best Off-West End Production

Best Regional Theatre Production

Best Direction

Best Graphic Design

Best Lighting Design

Best Costume Design

Best Choreography

Best Set Design

Best Sound Design

Best Video Design

Best Musical Direction

Best West End Show

Equity Award for Services to Theatre