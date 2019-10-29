20th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards nominations are now open
The awards are returning in 2020 and you can nominate your favourite performers and productions now
The nominations process for the 20th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards has begun.
Audiences can now to nominate their favourite artists and shows from across the UK – all professional productions that began between December 2018 and November 2019 are eligible in 21 of the 25 categories, with four exceptions.
Off-West End and regional productions are eligible for nomination in all categories, though there are also two categories specifically for off-West End and regional productions. The Best West End Show category will be rebranded for this year's ceremony, with more details to be announced soon. The Equity Award for Services to Theatre will be voted on by members of Equity.
This year, the nominees for the nine creative categories (Choreography, Costume Design, Direction, Graphic Design, Lighting Design, Musical Direction, Set Design, Sound Design and Video Design) will be decided by an independent panel of industry experts appointed by WhatsOnStage. Their shortlist will then be voted on by the general public.
Nominate now
The nominations will close on Wednesday 27 November with the shortlists announced and voting for the winners opening on Thursday 5 December. Voting for the winners will close on Monday 27 January 2020.
The winners will be announced at the 20th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards Concert on Sunday 1 March 2020 – where theatregoers will also get to enjoy a host of performances from top West End talent.
Tickets for the 20th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards Concert will go on sale on Wednesday 6 November.
More information is available on the WhatsOnStage Awards website.
Get involved using the hashtag #WOSAwards and follow WhatsOnStage's social channels for all the latest news.
The 20th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards categories are:
Best Actor in a Play
Best Actress in a Play
Best Supporting Actor in a Play
Best Supporting Actress in a Play
Best Actor in a Musical
Best Actress in a Musical
Best Supporting Actor in a Musical
Best Supporting Actress in a Musical
Best New Play
Best Play Revival
Best New Musical
Best Musical Revival
Best Off-West End Production
Best Regional Theatre Production
Best Direction
Best Graphic Design
Best Lighting Design
Best Costume Design
Best Choreography
Best Set Design
Best Sound Design
Best Video Design
Best Musical Direction
Best West End Show
Equity Award for Services to Theatre