West End stars appear in This Christmas concert at The Other Palace

Quick Fantastic, the company led by musical director Alex Parker, have announced an "intimate Christmas concert" at The Other Palace.

Titled This Christmas, the evening will feature a programme of "festive classics" and "lesser-known Christmas musical gems".

Accompanied by an onstage seven-piece band, the concert will star Christina Bennington (Bat Out of Hell), Fra Fee (Les Miserables), Max Harwood (There's Something About Jamie film), Evie Rose Lane, Emma Lindars, Oliver Savile (Falsettos) and T'Shan Williams (Heathers The Musical).

Earlier this year Quick Fantastic presented their inaugural production, a concert version of Carousel at Cadogan Hall.

This Christmas will play at The Other Palace on 15 December at 5pm.