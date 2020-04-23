Watch the National Theatre's Twelfth Night right here for free

The National Theatre's production of Twelfth Night is being streamed online for a week, beginning 23 April.

The show stars Tamsin Greig, Adam Best, Oliver Chris (Orsino), Claire Cordier, Imogen Doel, Mary Doherty, Ammar Duffus, Daniel Ezra (Sebastian), Phoebe Fox (Olivia) Whitney Kehinde, Emmanuel Kojo, Tamara Lawrance (Viola), Andrew Macbean, Doon Mackichan, Tim McMullan, Brad Morrison, Daniel Rigby, Imogen Slaughter, James Wallace and Niky Wardley.

WhatsOnStage gave the show a glowing review, saying "it is stylishly, confidently done, really unleashing the humour."

Watch it here from 7pm BST:





And audio described version is available here.

It has direction by Simon Godwin with lighting by James Farncombe, music by Michael Bruce, design by Soutra Gilmour, movement by Shelley Maxwell and sound by Christopher Shutt.

You can see photos from the production here:

Loading...

Next week, both productions of Frankenstein will be streamed – you can find out more here.