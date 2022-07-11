Watch Rosalie Craig and Jenna Russell perform "Losing My Mind/Not a Day Goes By"

Ahead of the previously announced Sondheim concert this month, an exclusive video has been released starring Rosalie Craig and Jenna Russell.

The pair sing a special arrangement of two Sondheim classics – "Losing My Mind" from Follies and "Not a Day Goes By" from Merrily We Roll Along – which was first heard in the 2010 musical revue, Sondheim on Sondheim and will also be performed live alongside the Luminaire Orchestra at the concert itself.









The line-up for the event also includes Courtney Bowman, Lucca Chadwick-Patel, Lorna Dallas, Janie Dee, Danielle de Niese, Jamie Parker and Danny Whitehead.

Under the musical direction of Alex Parker, the event promises the original orchestrations from a variety of Stephen Sondheim musicals, such as Into The Woods, Sweeney Todd, A Little Night Music and Passion, among others. The orchestra will be led by Emily Davis.

Sondheim will be staged at Cadogan Hall on Saturday, 23 July 2022 at 7:30pm.