Watch Rosalie Craig and Jenna Russell perform "Losing My Mind/Not a Day Goes By"
Craig and Russell are set to appear at the Sondheim concert at Cadogan Hall this month
Ahead of the previously announced Sondheim concert this month, an exclusive video has been released starring Rosalie Craig and Jenna Russell.
The pair sing a special arrangement of two Sondheim classics – "Losing My Mind" from Follies and "Not a Day Goes By" from Merrily We Roll Along – which was first heard in the 2010 musical revue, Sondheim on Sondheim and will also be performed live alongside the Luminaire Orchestra at the concert itself.
The line-up for the event also includes Courtney Bowman, Lucca Chadwick-Patel, Lorna Dallas, Janie Dee, Danielle de Niese, Jamie Parker and Danny Whitehead.
Under the musical direction of Alex Parker, the event promises the original orchestrations from a variety of Stephen Sondheim musicals, such as Into The Woods, Sweeney Todd, A Little Night Music and Passion, among others. The orchestra will be led by Emily Davis.
Sondheim will be staged at Cadogan Hall on Saturday, 23 July 2022 at 7:30pm.