Star-studded Sondheim concert to be staged at Cadogan Hall

Exclusive: A plethora of West End stars will join the Luminaire Orchestra for a special concert at Cadogan Hall this summer.

Performing songs from the shows of the late great Stephen Sondheim will be Courtney Bowman, Lucca Chadwick-Patel, Rosalie Craig, Lorna Dallas, Janie Dee, Danielle de Niese, Jamie Parker, Jenna Russell and Danny Whitehead.

Under the musical direction of Alex Parker, the event promises the original orchestrations from the likes of Into The Woods, Sweeney Todd, Follies, A Little Night Music, Passion and Merrily We Roll Along, among others. The orchestra will be led by Emily Davis.

Sondheim will be staged on Saturday, 23 July 2022 at 7:30pm.



