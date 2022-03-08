Watch the Olivier Awards 2022 nominations announcement

Join us here at WhatsOnStage as & Juliet's Miriam-Teak Lee and Dear Evan Hansen's Sam Tutty reveal the nominations for the 2022 Olivier Awards.

As previously announced, the ceremony will be held at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday 10 April, marking the first in-person event since 2019. Comedian and musical performer Jason Manford is also set to return to hosting duties, following his efforts in 2017, 2019 and 2020's digital presentation.

Update: This live-stream has now ended, but you can read the full list of nominees here.



