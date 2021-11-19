Olivier Awards sets 2022 date and venue

The Olivier Awards will return next year, it has been confirmed.

Taking place on Sunday 10 April 2022, the event (first established in 1976) will see awards handed out to top performers from across the West End and affiliated venues.

The 2022 ceremony marks the first time a full ceremony has been held since 2019 – following a digital ceremony in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The Awards will be held at the Royal Albert Hall in central London, a favourite location for the event in recent years. Further details are expected soon.