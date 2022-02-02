Jason Manford to host Olivier Awards with further details announced

Further details have been revealed for the 2022 Olivier Awards as tickets go on sale.

Jason Manford (Curtains, Guys and Dolls) will return to hosting duties once more, with the event set to take at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday 10 April.

There will be an increased focus on the climate emergency and sustainability. Sponsors Mastercard has pledged to plant a tree for every public ticket sold, while there will also be a "green carpet", made from real, reusable grass.

The Olivier Awards will also offer four internships to those wanting experience in live events. Aspiring interns will be able to apply 14 February across different areas of production, backstage and administration. The evening will be broadcast on ITV and Magic Radio.

Julian Bird, chief executive of the Society of London Theatre and executive producer of the Olivier Awards, said: "After two years of our industry fighting to survive through upheaval and uncertainty, it is a privilege to be able to announce details of the 2022 Olivier Awards.

"It will no doubt be a hugely emotional evening - a chance to celebrate the best of the London stage and pay tribute to the tenacity, innovation, and irrepressible spirit of our theatre community. We are so grateful to Mastercard for their unwavering support throughout the pandemic and their shared vision for a greener, more inclusive Awards."