My Neighbour Totoro celebrates its official world premiere

Fans of the beloved 1988 Studio Ghibli animated film My Neighbour Totoro can rejoice as its celebrated stage version is now officially open in London!

We were on hand at the Barbican last night to welcome the VIP guests to the green carpet and to meet some of the talented cast, as well as writer Tom Morton-Smith, right after the curtain call.

The company, led by Mei Mac (as Mei), Ami Okumura Jones (as Satsuki), Dai Tabuchi (as Tatsuo) and Haruka Abe (as Yasuko), received a standing ovation inside the theatre with the RSC adding another hit stage adaptation to its résumé.

Find out what everyone had to say in our exclusive opening night video:





The production received a luminous review from WhatsOnStage, describing it as "an incredible spectacle".

The world premiere run continues until 21 January 2023, with tickets on sale below.