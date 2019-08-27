Vassa at the Almeida Theatre full casting announced

Complete casting has been announced for the new production of Maxim Gorky's Vassa at the Almeida Theatre.

The piece, which is adapted by Mike Bartlett (Albion, King Charles III) will be directed by Tinuke Craig (The Color Purple) and follows a family of eccentric individuals each with their own agendas under one roof.

Appearing in the piece will be Samantha Bond, Alexandra Dowling, Arthur Hughes, Daniella Isaacs, Amber James, Danny Kirrane, Kayla Meikle, Cyril Nri, Lee Ross and Sophie Wu.

Vassa runs from 5 October to 23 November, and will have design by Fly Davis, lighting by Joshua Pharo, sound by Emma Laxton, movement by Jenny Ogilvie and casting by Annelie Powell.