Vanessa Redgrave exits My Fair Lady in the West End

Venerated star Vanessa Redgrave has exited the ongoing production of My Fair Lady at the London Coliseum, the production has announced.

Redgrave gave a message on the production's social media accounts saying: "I have had the delight of performing in My Fair Lady at the Coliseum in London which opened on May 18.

The cast, led by Amara Okereke, Harry Hadden-Paton and Stephen K Amos, with the full English National Orchestra conducted by musical director Gareth Valentine, are superb.

I need a rest following a stretch of Covid, so I am leaving the production which ends on August 27th. My Love to All, Vanessa Redgrave (Dame)"

Bartlett Sher's major, award-nominated revival will continue to play at The London Coliseum, with tickets on sale below.

Alan J Lerner and Frederick Loewe's iconic score, which includes such standards as "I Could Have Danced All Night," "Get Me to the Church on Time," and "On the Street Where You Live", is performed by the English National Opera orchestra.

Alongside Sher and musical director Gareth Valentine, the creative team also features scenic design by Michael Yeargan, costume design by Catherine Zuber, lighting by Donald Holder, sound by Marc Salzberg, hair and wigs by Tom Watson, musical supervision by Ted Sperling and choreography by Christopher Gattelli.