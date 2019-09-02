Translations at the National Theatre full casting announced

Full casting has been announced for Translations, which returns to the National Theatre this autumn.

Dermot Crowley, Ciarán Hinds, Seamus O'Hara, Judith Roddy, and Rufus Wright will reprise their roles, with Jack Bardoe, Liádan Dunlea, Fra Fee, Amy Molloy and Julian Moore-Cook joining the cast.

The hit revival of Brian Friel's exploration of both Irish culture and the oppressive nature of language is directed by Ian Rickson, with design by Rae Smith, lighting design by Neil Austin and music by Stephen Warbeck. Sound design is by Ian Dickinson and movement direction by Anna Morrissey.

Rickson's revival initially ran last summer, with Colin Morgan attached to the piece. This time the show runs from 15 October to 18 December.

WhatsOnStage gave the piece a solid four-star write-up, saying "Rickson's ruminative revival presents a cultural battlefield." The piece was nominated for five WhatsOnStage Awards.