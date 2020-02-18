Top ten selling shows in London on WhatsOnStage in January

A new year calls and with it lots of exciting shows! From old favourites to exciting new productions, you've all got 2020 off to a very theatrical start.

10. Hairspray

Hairspray

The fun-loving and fabulously inspirational musical makes a welcome return to the West End later this year, and you've all been booking tickets following the full cast announcement! Comedian Paul Merton and EastEnders favourite Rita Simons join the previously announced Michael Ball, Marisha Wallace and Lizzie Bea in this "Big, Blonde and Beautiful" show you don't want to miss! London Coliseum, from 23 April until 29 August 2020





9. Come From Away

Come From Away

With five WhatsOnStage Awards nominations under its belt, this incredible musical keeps proving its popularity with theatregoers. The Rock certainly is the place to be this year as it has recently welcomed new cast members - including Wicked's Alice Fearn and Hamilton's Tarrin Callendar – who you can see in action in our rehearsal video. Phoenix Theatre, currently booking until May 2020





8. Les Misérables

Les Misérables

2019 was a big year for Les Mis, and the love for the classic musical has certainly continued into 2020 as you've all been storming the barricades for tickets! Alongside the all-star concert edition of the show announcing a DVD release, the new production of the much-loved show opened at the refurbished and renamed Sondheim Theatre starring Jon Robyns, Bradley Jaden, Carrie Hope Fletcher and more. Sondheim Theatre, currently booking until October 2020





7. Love, Love, Love

Love, Love, Love

Rachel O'Riordan directs the first major revival of Mike Bartlett's award-winning play which charts a couple's journey across forty years – from the 1960s to present day. Scathing and funny, this play feels more relevant than ever. And, with Rachael Stirling (The Bletchley Circle) starring, what more could you ask for? Lyric Hammersmith Theatre, from 5 March until 4 April 2020





6. Leopoldstadt

Leopoldstadt

Writer Tom Stoppard and director Patrick Marber reunite following their acclaimed production of Travesties, and it's causing a major buzz around Theatreland! Featuring a stellar cast including Adrian Scarborough and Luke Thallon, this ★★★★ ‘intimate drama with an epic sweep' is one of the must-see shows of the year. Wyndham's Theatre, until 16 May 2020





5. Waitress

Waitress



The diner really is the place to be and you're all back for second helpings! Three brilliant principal cast members recently joined the cast – the show's composer Sara Bareilles, Broadway star and WhatsOnStage Award-winner Gavin Creek, and Evelyn Hoskins (Assassins, Carrie). You don't want to miss this musical before it closes up shop in July and heads out on a UK tour. Adelphi Theatre, until 4 July 2020





4. Pretty Woman: The Musical

Pretty Woman

It's been a long time coming, but the musical based on the hit romcom is finally in London! With a score by music legends Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, and starring Aimie Atkinson and Danny Mac, missing out sure would be a big mistake. Huge! Piccadilly Theatre, until 2 January 2021





3. The Prince of Egypt

The Prince of Egypt

It's no surprise this show makes our list again, as since its announcement you've all been counting down the days until you can see it! Based on the iconic DreamWorks Animation film and starring a plethora of talent (including Liam Tamne, Luke Brady and Christine Allado), we're sure this musical will "Deliver Us" something special! We even got a sneak peek into rehearsals… Dominion Theatre, until 12 September 2020





2. Uncle Vanya

Uncle Vanya

We gave this ‘magical reinvention'the full five stars and it's not hard to see why: Conor McPherson (Girl From the North Country) adapts Chekhov's classic text, plus there are stellar performances from Toby Jones, Richard Armitage and the whole star-studded cast. Make sure you snap up a ticket while you still can! Harold Pinter Theatre, until 2 May





1. Magic Goes Wrong

Magic Goes Wrong

Starting off the year with a bit of Mischief is never a bad idea, and the next show in the Goes Wrong series has been proving popular with audiences. Featuring the original Mischief Theatre cast with magic tricks devised alongside the legendary Penn and Teller, this is the perfect show for laughing the winter blues away! Vaudeville Theatre, until 30 August