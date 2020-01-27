The Prince of Egypt musical in the West End: first look at the show in rehearsals

Rehearsal images have been released for The Prince of Egypt as the musical gears up for its West End premiere at the Dominion Theatre.

Christine Allado

© Helen Maybanks

Leading the cast of the show are Luke Brady as Moses, Liam Tamne as Ramses, Christine Allado as Tzipporah, Alexia Khadime as Miriam with Joe Dixon as Seti, Debbie Kurup as Queen Tuya, Gary Wilmot as Jethro, Mercedesz Csampai as Yocheved, Adam Pearce as Hotep, Tanisha Spring as Nefertari and Silas Wyatt-Barke as Aaron.

Dominick Amendum and Stephen Schwartz

© Helen Maybanks

Composed by Stephen Schwartz, the musical is based on the story of Ramses and Moses, and was previously a record-breaking film.

The cast in rehearsals

© Helen Maybanks

The show has music and lyrics by Schwartz and a book by Philip LaZebnik, with direction by Scott Schwartz. It is choreographed by Sean Cheesman with set design by Kevin Depinet, costume design by Ann Hould-Ward, lighting design by Mike Billings, sound design by Gareth Owen, projection design by Jon Driscoll and illusion design by Chris Fisher. Orchestrations are from August Eriksmoen with musical supervision and arrangements by Dominick Amendum, musical direction by Dave Rose and casting by Jim Arnold.

The cast in rehearsals

© Helen Maybanks

Also appearing are Simbi Akande, Casey Al-Shaqsy, Joe Atkinson, Danny Becker, Felipe Bejarano, Pàje Campbell, Adam Filipe, Soophia Foroughi, Natalie Green, Jack Harrison-Cooper, Rachael Ireson, Kalene Jeans, Christian Knight, Jessica Lee, Oliver Lidert, Jay Marsh, Scott Maurice, Carly Miles, Sam Oladeinde, Alice Readie, Christopher Short, Ricardo Walker, Danny Williams, Niko Wirachman and Sasha Woodward.

Scott Schwartz

© Helen Maybanks

The Prince of Egypt begins previews at the Dominion Theatre on 5 February 2020, with opening night on 25 February.

The musical features ten new songs by Schwartz as well as songs from the original film including "When You Believe", "Deliver Us" and "All I Ever Wanted".

Debbie Kurrup

© Helen Maybanks

Joe Dixon

© Helen Maybanks

Gary Wilmot

© Helen Maybanks

Luke Brady and Christine Allado

© Helen Maybanks

Luke Brady and Alexia Khadime

© Helen Maybanks

Luke Brady and Liam Tamne

© Helen Maybanks

The cast in rehearsals

© Helen Maybanks

Tanisha Spring, Liam Tamne and Adam Fllipe

© Helen Maybanks