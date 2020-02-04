Watch the new West End Come From Away cast in rehearsals ahead of first performance

The new cast of Come From Away are preparing for their first performance on 10 February – and you can see them in action now!

Come From Away has a book, music and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein and is directed by Christopher Ashley. It is set in the days following the 9/11 terror attacks, and was recently nominated for five WhatsOnStage Awards.





You can watch who'll be joining the show in our exclusive reveal video released last month:

Continuing in the show are Jenna Boyd (Beulah and others), Mary Doherty (Bonnie and others), Jonathan Andrew Hume (Kevin J/Ali and others), Harry Morrison (Oz and others), Emma Salvo (Janice and others), Cat Simmons (Hannah and others) and Chiara Baronti, Alexander McMorran and Jennifer Tierney.

The production has musical staging by Kelly Devine, music supervision and arrangements by Ian Eisendrath, scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen, and casting by Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher.

Come From Away runs at the Phoenix Theatre, with tickets on sale now.