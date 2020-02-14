Waitress UK and Ireland tour dates announced

Dates have been announced for the Waitress UK and Ireland tour.

The tour will open at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre on 14 November, before visiting Bromley (24 November to 28 November), Manchester (30 November to 5 December), Edinburgh (12 to 16 January), Sheffield (26 to 30 January), Sunderland (1 to 6 February), Hull (8 to 13 February), Southend-on-Sea (15 to 20 February), Aberdeen (23 to 27 February), Bristol (9 to 13 March), Eastbourne (15 to 20 March) and Birmingham (29 March to 3 April). Further dates are to be announced, with tickets going on sale later this month. Full casting to be announced soon.

The WhatsOnStage Award-nominated show will close in the West End in July, after opening last February at the Adelphi Theatre. It has an original score by seven-time Grammy nominee Bareilles, book by Jessie Nelson, direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus and choreography by Lorin Latarro. Based on the film of the same name, it follows a waitress in a diner who dreams of leaving her job and forging a life of her own.