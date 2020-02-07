All-Star Les Misérables West End concert production recording announces new home release date

A new release date for the DVD and Blu-Ray recording of the all-star Les Misérables concert production has been announced.

The concert DVD and Blu-Ray will now be available on 20 April 2020. It will run for 160 minutes according to the show page, with some rumours suggesting that the production will add bonus features and additional material.

It will see performances by Alfie Boe, Michael Ball, Carrie Hope Fletcher, Matt Lucas, Katy Secombe, John Owen-Jones, Shan Ako, Lily Kerhoas, Rob Houchen, Bradley Jaden and more – all of whom appeared in the production when it ran live in the West End at the Gielgud Theatre in 2019. The concert was also broadcast in cinemas in December of last year.

Les Misérables has now settled into its critically lauded refurbished home at the Sondheim Theatre, where it is booking until the end of 2020. It currently stars Jon Robyns, Fletcher, Jaden, Ako, and Kerhoas.

You can pre-order the concert DVD here ahead of its release.