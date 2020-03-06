Top ten selling shows in London on WhatsOnStage in February

With plenty of new shows being announced and many others opening, here's what you were all booking this very rainy February.

10. Waitress

Gavin Creel and Sara Bareilles in Waitress

© Matt Crockett

The show's composer Sara Bareilles and WhatsOnStage Award-winner Gavin Creel have been baking up a storm playing Jenna and Dr Pomatter at the Adelphi Theatre, and it's clear you've been loving them too. Though the diner sadly shuts up shop in the summer, you'll be able to go for second helpings when the show comes to a theatre near you on its extensive UK tour. Adelphi Theatre, until 4 July then 2020 UK tour





9. The Pillowman

Martin McDonagh, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Steve Pemberton

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

February was certainly the month for exciting announcements, and this one put you all in a ticket-buying frenzy. For the first time, Martin McDonagh's (Hangmen, The Lieutenant of Inishmore) savagely funny play will be coming to the West End starring Kick-Ass actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson and League of Gentlemen and Inside No 9's Steve Pemberton. What a perfect pairing! Duke of York's Theatre, 24 July until 17 October 2020





8. The Comedy About a Bank Robbery

The Comedy About a Bank Robbery

© Mischief Theatre

After four successful years in the West End, Mischief Theatre's smash-and-grab hit will sadly be closing in May – and you've all been booking tickets to ensure you can see it one last time. It would be criminal to miss this fabulous comedy caper which is perfect for the whole family. Criterion Theatre, until 3 May 2020





7. Sammy: The Sammy Davis Jr Musical

Leslie Bricusse, Giles Terera and Clarke Peters

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

Following its workshop last year, the new musical has announced a full production this summer, and you made sure to snap up tickets. Based on the life of music legend Sammy Davis Jr, the show will star the equally legendary Giles Terera (Hamilton) in the titular role – even more reason to secure your tickets. Lyric Hammersmith Theatre, 28 July until 19 September 2020





6. The Prince of Egypt

The Prince of Egypt

© DWA LLC, photo by Matt Crockett

This epic musical of biblical proportions has just opened in the West End, and we gave it a fantastic four stars, praising its 'utterly stand-out cast' which features (amongst others) Luke Brady, Liam Tamne, Christine Allado and Alexia Khadime. The spectacular show has certainly delivered the West End something special. Dominion Theatre, booking until 31 October 2020





5. The Secret Garden: Concert Edition

Adam J Bernard, Ben Forster, Melanie La Barrie and Celinde Schoenmaker

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

An all-star cast will be performing the Tony Award-winning musical in a special concert edition for two shows only and you all can't wait to see it! Based on the classic novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett, this special concert will feature Lucie Jones (Waitress), Ramin Karimloo (The Phantom of the Opera), Jac Yarrow (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat), Melanie La Barrie (& Juliet) and more. The London Palladium, 4 April 2020





4. Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

© Manuel Harlan

The iconic show has just announced its extension until 2021, as well as recently opening on Broadway, meaning all the more reason to book a ticket. Aisha Jawando will continue in the titular role, joined by Jammy Kasongo as Ike in this fabulous show featuring all of the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll's greatest hits. It's "Simply the Best"! Aldwych Theatre, booking until 23 January 2021





3. Leopoldstadt

Adrian Scarborough in Leopoldstadt

© Marc Brenner

The legendary writer Tom Stoppard's latest play is an 'epic and engrossing' family drama starring a huge cast of exceptionally talented actors including Adrian Scarborough, Luke Thallon and Faye Castelow. We gave it four fantastic stars and it's clear you've all been enjoying a drama of this scale and calibre on the London stage. Wyndham's Theatre, until 16 May 2020





2. The Upstart Crow

David Mitchell in The Upstart Crow

© Johan Persson

David Mitchell makes his West End debut in this hilarious stage adaptation of Ben Elton's historical sitcom. We gave the show – which also stars Gemma Whelan – a brilliant four-star review, noting that it's 'hard to resist the delirious silliness of it', and that the performances are 'beautifully pitched'. Book today for a laugh-out-loud show that will leave you in stitches! Gielgud Theatre, until 25 April 2020





1. Good

David Tennant

© Georgia Tennant

When the news came that David Tennant would be returning to the West End stage, you booked in your droves to ensure you secured your tickets! The two-time WhatsOnStage Award-winner will star in CP Taylor's powerful piece later this year and is most certainly not to be missed. Playhouse Theatre, 6 October until 19 December 2020