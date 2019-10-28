Giles Terera to star in Sammy musical workshop

Giles Terera will star in a workshop for the Leslie Bricusse musical Sammy.

Sammy – which played a short season previously in San Diego – is based on the life of Sammy Davis Jr, who recorded more than 60 songs with Bricusse including "The Candy Man". The musical was written by Academy and Grammy Award winner Bricusse and will feature songs from his and Anthony Newley's back catalogue, including "What Kind of Fool Am I?", "Feeling Good" and "Who Can I Turn To?".

An Olivier Award-winning actor (Hamilton), Terera will be directed by Clarke Peters, who wrote the book for the Olivier Award-winning production Five Guys Named Moe. Mike Dixon will act as musical supervisor.

The workshop will play on 31 October and is presented by Anthology Theatre Productions and Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment. The producers hope to mount a full production of the show in 2020, which will mark what would have been Davis Jr's 95th birthday.