Top ten selling UK tours on WhatsOnStage in 2019

It's been a brilliant year for touring shows, with the best of the West End embarking on round-the-country productions, as well as the revival of some old favourites. Here were the shows you flocked to see the most around the UK.

10. 9 to 5 the Musical

Amber Davies in 9 to 5 the Musical

© Pamela Raith

Following its rip-roaring success in the West End, Dolly Parton's musical has simultaneously toured the UK with a cast including Louise Redknapp and Amber Davies. The show – based on the 1980 film of the same name – has been so successful that it's hitting the road again from May 2020! Tour resumes from 29 May





9. Motown: The Musical

Karis Anderson (Diana Ross) and Edward Baruwa (Berry Gordy) in Motown the Musical

© Tritam Kenton

After closing in London at the beginning of the year, the funky show about the rise of the hit record label (and its stars) has been travelling up and down the country to great acclaim. Featuring 66 songs including "Stop! In the Name of Love" and "I Heard it Through the Grapevine", this show had you all dancing in the aisles! Tour ended





8. The Book of Mormon

The Book of Mormon

© Paul Coltas

You've all been saying "Hello!" to the band of Mormons as they travelled "Two by Two" up and down the country to theatres near you. This award-winning satirical show has been pleasing audiences with its pastiches of musical songs and witty jokes – we gave the tour four stars, calling it "unapologetically sensationalist". Currently touring until November 2020





7. Les Misérables

Les Miserables

© Matthew Murphy

While the West End has seen an all-star concert edition of Boublil and Schönberg's musical, across the country you've been hearing the people sing in a production that is now playing at the Sondheim Theatre (replacing the original staging). The musical even saw Ian McKellen pop in for a cameo when the tour stopped in Newcastle. Currently touring until November 2020





6. Priscilla Queen of the Desert – The Musical

Priscilla Queen of the Desert - The Musical

© Darren Bell

The smash hit returned in 2019 with more glitter than ever before! The iconic musical based on the Oscar-winning film features songs such as "Downtown", "Boogie Wonderland", and "Go West". The show also stars Strictly Come Dancing winner Joe McFadden. Currently touring until May 2020





5. The Bodyguard

The Bodyguard

© Paul Coltas

Fresh from roles in Chess and Chicago, Alexandra Burke reprised her role as Rachel Marron in the new tour of the hit musical – and you all snapped up tickets to see the "Queen of the Night" in action. Based on the film of the same name, the show features back-to-back Whitney Houston hits, including one of the greatest of all time: "I Will Always Love You". Currently touring until February 2020





4. We Will Rock You

We Will Rock You

© Jonah Persson

There's been a renewed sense of Queen mania over the last year, thanks in part to the release of the biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. So when a new tour of the Queen jukebox musical was announced, you all went "Radio Gaga" for tickets! The tour is rushing "Headlong" across the country this year so you have plenty of time to catch it. Currently touring until July 2020





3. Disney's The Lion King

The Lion King

© Disney

2019 was a sensational year for The Lion King. The show celebrated 20 fantastic years in London's West End as well as a new-look film featuring Beyoncé. On its UK tour, the musical has been selling out theatres in Bristol and Edinburgh, proving that this classic show is as popular as ever. Currently touring until January 2021





2. Heathers the Musical

Heathers the Musical



It's no surprise that this musical is in our top ten – as soon as we reported the rumour that it would be touring the UK at last year's WhatsOnStage Awards, you've all been excited for its return. With a set of dates and a full cast yet to be announced, we have a feeling you'll be booking even more tickets, so get your scrunchies and croquet mallets at the ready! Tour begins May 2020





1. The King and I

The King and I

© Matthew Murphy

The show that receives the crowning glory as our top-selling tour of 2019 is Rodgers Hammerstein's classic musical, which has been touring the UK extensively following a successful West End production in 2018. Don't worry, there are plenty of chances to get to know the show as it whistles a happy tune while touring until May. Currently touring until May 2020