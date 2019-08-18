See Ian McKellen appear on stage in Les Misérables

The Les Misérables Twitter channel has confirmed that Ian McKellen made a special appearance in the show on tour yesterday as the production ran in Newcastle.

McKellen, who is currently performing his solo show across the UK, played a character called "Hugo Victor" in the musical while he made his performance, sporting an eyepatch.

This afternoon we were joined onstage by a very special guest star making his @lesmisofficial debut! #LesMizTour @TheatreRoyalNew pic.twitter.com/7sLcfvl8I2 — Les Misérables (@lesmisofficial) August 17, 2019

He appeared on the barricades in the piece – something that Judi Dench previously did 15 years ago. You can see McKellen in costume here, thanks to Killian Donnelly and watch him belt out "One Day More" here in a video by Will Richardson.

The character "Hugo Victor" shall forever live on @lesmisofficial. Pic with its creator. pic.twitter.com/2o7tSQ1SSp — Killian Donnelly (@killiandonnelly) August 17, 2019

A true thespian legend - Sir @IanMcKellen came to watch @lesmisofficial tonight. Such a gentleman and so very kind! He said he's desperate to be in it.. so we let him sing with us... #whatanight #LesMiserables #ianmckellen pic.twitter.com/ytWBvLHGtn — Will Richardson (@will0richardson) August 17, 2019

The Les Misérables tour continues on until July 2020 (with a special all-star production currently running at the Gielgud Theatre in London), while McKellen will head to the West End for 80 performances of his Ian McKellen on Stage piece, with tickets for all shows on sale now.