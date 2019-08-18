WhatsOnStage Logo
See Ian McKellen appear on stage in Les Misérables

The iconic actor played a character called "Hugo Victor" during his appearance

Ian McKellen
© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

The Les Misérables Twitter channel has confirmed that Ian McKellen made a special appearance in the show on tour yesterday as the production ran in Newcastle.

McKellen, who is currently performing his solo show across the UK, played a character called "Hugo Victor" in the musical while he made his performance, sporting an eyepatch.

He appeared on the barricades in the piece – something that Judi Dench previously did 15 years ago. You can see McKellen in costume here, thanks to Killian Donnelly and watch him belt out "One Day More" here in a video by Will Richardson.

The Les Misérables tour continues on until July 2020 (with a special all-star production currently running at the Gielgud Theatre in London), while McKellen will head to the West End for 80 performances of his Ian McKellen on Stage piece, with tickets for all shows on sale now.

