Listen to Beyoncé sing new number "Spirit" from The Lion King film adaptation

Beyoncé has released a new track from The Lion King movie, which opens later this month.

Entitled "Spirit", the number will be sang by the iconic performer (who takes on the role of Nala) during the film.

The film also stars Donald Glover, Seth Rogan, Chiwetel Ejiofor, James Earl Jones, John Oliver, Keegan-Michael Key, Billy Eichner and is directed and produced by Jon Favreau.

You can listen to the full album of songs from the film now:

The film will be released on 19 July 2019.