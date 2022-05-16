The Upstart Crow with David Mitchell to return to the West End

David Mitchell will return to the West End in The Upstart Crow.

Ben Elton's comedy – based on the hit TV sitcom about Shakespeare – is directed by Sean Foley, with lighting by Tim Mitchell, choreography by Lizzi Gee, set design by Alice Power and sound design by Andy Graham.

Gemma Whelan is also set to return, with further cast to be revealed.

It got a glowing review from critic Sarah Crompton, who described it as "entirely captivating. As Shakespeare himself might have put it, a palpable hit."

The show will run at the Apollo Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue from 23 September to 3 December 2022.