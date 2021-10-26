The Mirror and the Light to close at the end of November

The Mirror and the Light will close on 28 November (its initial closing date) rather than continue through its previously planned extension.

Based on the life of Thomas Cromwell, the show is the concluding part of the Wolf Hall trilogy.

The show has said in a statement: "An industry-leading project that was developed while navigating the lockdowns, the ambitious and bold production brings to life the rise and fall of Thomas Cromwell in the complex and vibrant world of the court of Henry VIII. It features a cast of 24 performers including 7 West End debuts and has created work for hundreds of freelance practitioners after an impossible year.

"It began performances at the Gielgud Theatre in September and has enjoyed a hugely successful run, delighting audiences with many commenting that this was their first trip back to the theatre since the initial lockdown 18 months ago."

"The producers expressed their gratitude to audiences and the cast, backstage and creative team for making it the success it has been so far.

"The Box Office will begin contacting ticket holders to move them to one of the remaining dates or offer a refund today. If tickets were booked via a ticket agent or third party they will contact bookers directly to arrange a date change or refund."