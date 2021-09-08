The Mirror and the Light in the West End extends run into 2022

Hilary Mantel's The Mirror and the Light, adapted for the stage, has announced its extension in the West End.

Penned by Mantel and Ben Miles (with Miles also taking on the lead role of Thomas Cromwell), the show runs at the Gielgud Theatre from 23 September 2022, with dates now through to 23 January 2022.

Nathaniel Parker will return to the roles of Henry VIII, with the full cast of 23 also including Nicholas Boulton (Duke of Suffolk), Matt Pidgeon (Stephen Gardiner) and Giles Taylor (Archbishop Cranmer) – returning having appeared in the earlier plays.

Joining the production are Rosanna Adams (Anna of Cleves), Paul Adeyefa (Christophe), Aurora Burghart (Elizabeth Seymour), Terique Jarrett (Gregory Cromwell), Jordan Kouamé (Rafe Sadler), Geoffrey Lumb (Thomas Wriothesley), Olivia Marcus (Jane Seymour) Tony Turner (Kingston), Leo Wan (Richard Riche) and Nicholas Woodeson (Duke of Norfolk).

Joining them are Melissa Allan (Princess Mary), Samuel Awoyo (Ensemble), Ian Drysdale (French Ambassador), Jo Herbert (Lady Rochford), Andrew Hodges (Ensemble), Niamh James (Ensemble), Umi Myers (Helen Sadler / Dorothea Wolsey), Liam Smith (Walter Cromwell) and Nicholas Tizzard (Ensemble).

The piece is directed by Jeremy Herrin with design by Christopher Oram, lighting design by Jessica Hung Han Yun, movement by EJ Boyle, music by Stephen Warbeck with casting by Helena Palmer and sound design by Nick Powell.

It charts the rise and fall of Henry VIII's most infamous courtier – Thomas Cromwell. Tickets are on sale below.