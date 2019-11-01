The Cat in the Hat to open at The Turbine Theatre this Christmas

Katie Mitchell's adaptation of Dr Seuss's The Cat in the Hat will be revived at The Turbine Theatre in Battersea.

Jonathan Ray (The Cat), Grace Kelly Miller (Sally/Fish), Nick Brittain (The Boy/Thing One) and Matt Jay Ryan (Thing Two) will star in the show as it plays from 11 December to 11 January, with a press performance on 12 December.

Mitchell's stage adaptation first played in the National Theatre's in December 2009, before transferring to the Young Vic in 2010. The new production is directed by Lillie Collier, with designs by David Shields. The full creative team will be announced in due course.

The Cat in the Hat follows a group of small children who welcome a mysteriously clothed cat into their house, where it wreaks utter havoc.

It is The Turbine Theatre's first family show, following on from the London premiere of the High Fidelity musical which closes on 7 December.