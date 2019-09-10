Tarinn Callender and Annette McLaughlin join the cast of Hackney panto Dick Whittington

Tarinn Callender (Hamilton), Annette McLaughlin (Harry Potter and The Cursed Child), Christina Tedders (Once The Musical) and Sue Kelvin (Caroline, Or Change) will join the cast of Dick Whittington and his Cat at Hackney Empire this Christmas.

They will star alongside Grand Dame Clive Rowe – who marks a 13th panto appearance – Kat B and Tony Whittle. The creative team includes writer and director Susie McKenna, with original music by Steven Edis, choreography by Richard Roe, production design by Lotte Collett, musical direction by Mark Dickman, lighting design by David Howe and sound design by Daniel Higgott.

McKenna's version of this classic panto takes place in Jamaica, where young Dick Whittington boards the Empire Windrush to chase the dream of a new life on the gold-paved streets of London.

Dick Whittington and His Cat will run from 23 November to 5 January.