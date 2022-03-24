Special Recognition Olivier Award recipients revealed

The recipients of this year's Special Recognition Olivier Awards have been revealed.

Picking up the special prizes ahead of this year's Olivier Awards (held on 10 April at the Royal Albert Hall are Lisa Burger, executive director and joint chief executive of the National Theatre, designer Bob King, Gloria Louis, lead for inclusion and diversity at Delfont Mackintosh Theatres, Backstage Trust founder Susie Sainsbury and influential theatre school founder Sylvia Young.

Olivier Awards executive producer Julian Bird said today: "The Special Recognition Olivier Awards shine a spotlight on inspirational individuals doing vital work, often behind the scenes, who have been a force for good and helped shape our industry in a wide range of ways.

"The five people we are honouring this year have all inspired generations of colleagues and theatre audiences, been pioneers in their fields and are hugely deserving of this long-due recognition. It is a privilege to celebrate their achievements as part of this year's Olivier Awards".

