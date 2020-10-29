Southwark Playhouse announces series of live-streamed musical world premieres

Southwark Playhouse will live-stream three brand spanking new musicals from its studio space over the autumn season.

On 4 and 5 December, Luke Bateman and Michael Conley's The Fabulist Fox Sister will be streamed live for audiences, with Conley performing in the fully staged production.

Loosely based on a true story, the piece is set towards the end of the 19th century and follows Kate Fox, who accidentally invents séances. It is directed by Adam Lenson, with musical supervision by Tamara Saringer.

You can watch a preview below:

Francesca Forristal and Jordan Paul Clarke's Public Domain will be the second show, streaming from the studio on 11 and 12 December. Delving into the world of the internet and its darker themes, the piece has set and costume design by Libby Todd and is once more directed by Lenson.

Clarke and Forristal will perform the show, and you can have a listen here:

The third musical is Stay Awake, Jake, written by Tim Gilven and directed by Grace Taylor. Presented on 18 and 19 December, the show explores modern ideas of love, responsibility and fatherhood. Casting is to be announced.

The venue will also be reviving Nick Payne's hit play Constellations – you can find out more here.