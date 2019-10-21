Snowflake cast announced at Kiln Theatre

Elliot Levey and Ellen Robertson will reprise their roles from the original run of Snowflake when it transfers from the Old Fire Station, Oxford to London's Kiln Theatre over Christmas.

The duo will be joined by Amber James (A Midsummer Night's Dream, Vassa) in Clare Lizzimore's production, with design by Jeremy Herbert, lighting by Jessica Hung Han Yun, sound by Elena Peña and additional casting by Amy Ball. Director Lizzimore and playwright Mike Bartlett both won an Olivier Award in 2015 for their production of Bull, which played at the Young Vic.

Snowflake tells of generational conflict between fathers and daughters, as Andy prepares for Maya's return over Christmas after three years away. It plays from 10 December until 25 January, with a press night on 16 December.

You can see the show in rehearsals here: