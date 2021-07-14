Six the Musical to move into new West End 'forever home' in September

Six the Musical will have a new "forever home" this autumn!

After completing its run at the Lyric Theatre on 29 August 2021, the show will move to the near-700-seat Vaudeville Theatre, where it will continue to run to audiences for an open-ended run.

Following the spouses of Henry VIII, the two-time WhatsOnStage Award-winning musical is written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, with direction by Moss and Jamie Armitage, choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, set design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Tim Deiling, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, associate direction by Grace Taylor and Franny Anne Rafferty, musical orchestration by Tom Curran, musical supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton, casting by Pearson Casting, associate choreography by Melody Sinclair and Freya Sands, musical direction by Arlene McNaught and associate musical supervision by Katy Richardson.

Performances at the Strand Theatre will begin on 29 September 2021, with the show is currently booking through to May 2022.

The current cast of Jarnéia Richard-Noel, Courtney Bowman, Natalie Paris, Alexia McIntosh, Sophie Isaacs, Danielle Steers, Zara MacIntosh, Cherelle Jay, Hana Stewart and Collette Guitart will remain the same, with a new cast then set to begin performances on 16 November 2021. The current cast will therefore play final performances on 14 November 2021.

You can still buy tickets for the Lyric run, with general sale for the new Vaudeville performances beginning at 8am tomorrow.