Watch Six the Musical's Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow accept the BBC Radio 2 Audience Award for Best Musical

The co-writers of Six the Musical – Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow – accepted the BBC Radio 2 Award for Best Musical in the 20th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards from Broadway this year.

The duo are currently in New York in preparation for the opening of Six the Musical on 12 March on Broadway.

The stars of the West End show attended the WhatsOnStage Awards Ceremony in person to accept the prize from BBC Radio 2 presenter Elaine Paige – Jarneia Richard-Noel, Courtney Bowman, Natalie Paris, Sophie Isaacs, Cherelle Jay, Zara MacIntosh and Collette Guitart.