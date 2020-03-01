20th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards winners include Andrew Scott, Claire Foy, Come From Away and Six

The winners of the 20th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards have been announced.

Andrew Scott and Claire Foy reigned supreme in the play categories, picking up the Best Actor and Best Actress awards for their respective shows – Present Laughter and Lungs, both at the Old Vic.

Scott's co-star Sophie Thompson was also recognised for her supporting performance in the Old Vic's revival of Noël Coward's comedy, while the Best Supporting Actor Award was given to Hammed Animashaun for his side-splitting performance in the Bridge Theatre's production of A Midsummer Night's Dream.

Brand new musical & Juliet, which features the songs of music maker legend Max Martin, won the most awards on the night – six – including one for Best Actress in a Musical for star Miriam-Teak Lee.

Following closely behind is Broadway hit Come From Away, which won five awards from five nominations, including the coveted Best New Musical. One of the show's stars, Rachel Tucker, picked up the Best Supporting Actress in a Musical Award, her second after previously winning in 2011 for Best Takeover in a Role (Elphaba in Wicked).

The winner of the inaugural BBC Radio 2 Audience Award for Best West End Musical (shortlisted shows must have run for longer than a year in the West End) was Six the Musical, which continues its run at the Arts Theatre and is now booking into 2021.

Lolita Chakrabarti's adaptation of the seminal novel Life of Pi, which premiered at Sheffield Theatres last year, won the Best New Play award: audiences in London will be treated to the piece when it transfers to the capital in the summer.

Director Jamie Lloyd was a big winner on the night, with his West End production of Harold Pinter's Betrayal – with Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton and Charlie Cox – winning Best Play Revival. Lloyd himself won the Best Direction Award for his Open Air Theatre revival of Evita, which heads to the Barbican Theatre later this year.

Tony Award-winning titan Dear Evan Hansen won two awards – Best Actor in a Musical for its breakout star Sam Tutty, and Best Supporting Actor in a Musical for Jack Loxton.

The Equity Award for Services to Theatre was awarded to ERA 50:50, a movement set up by actors Lizzie Berrington and Polly Kemp that campaigns to see women represented on screen, in television and in theatre in equal numbers to men.

For the first time this year, the Awards were broadcast live on BBC Radio 2, with Elaine Paige and Paddy O'Connell having first chats with winners, guests and more.

WhatsOnStage's COO Sita McIntosh said: "In our 20th year, we'd also like to say a particular thank you to the audiences who are the lifeblood of our Awards, voting in their thousands. Their support and championing of shows is what keeps our industry alive. It's galvanising to see that a play that has never been staged in London has picked up the Best New Play Award, showing how the WhatsOnStage Awards really are decided by audiences across the nation.

"For Lolita Chakrabarti to win is equally exciting, in a category dominated by diverse and cutting-edge voices. Working alongside BBC Radio 2 this year has taken the Awards onto a whole new level, and to have new kids on the block SIX the Musical pick up the inaugural Audience Award for Best Musical shows just how much West End theatregoers can welcome bold and brilliant shows with open arms."





The full list of winners (in bold) and nominees:

The Equity Award for Services to Theatre

ERA 50:50





The BBC Radio 2 Audience Award for Best Musical

Six the Musical





Best Actor in a Play, sponsored by Edwardian Hotels

Tom Hiddleston – Betrayal – Harold Pinter Theatre

Andrew Scott – Present Laughter – The Old Vic

Matt Smith – Lungs – The Old Vic

Wendell Pierce – Death of a Salesman – Young Vic / Piccadilly Theatre

Laurie Kynaston – The Son – Kiln Theatre / Duke of York's Theatre





Best Actress in a Play, sponsored by Tonic Theatre

Claire Foy – Lungs – The Old Vic

Zawe Ashton – Betrayal – Harold Pinter Theatre

Hayley Atwell – Rosmersholm – Duke of York's Theatre

Sharon D Clarke – Death of a Salesman – Young Vic / Piccadilly Theatre

Juliet Stevenson – The Doctor – Almeida Theatre





Best Supporting Actor in a Play

Alexander Vlahos – Peter Pan – Park Theatre

Charlie Cox – Betrayal – Harold Pinter Theatre

Hareet Deol – My Beautiful Laundrette – A Curve Leicester, Belgrade Theatre Coventry, Everyman Theatre Cheltenham and Leeds Playhouse co-production

Hammed Animashaun – A Midsummer Night's Dream – Bridge Theatre

Giles Terera – Rosmersholm – Duke of York's Theatre





Best Supporting Actress in a Play

Ria Zmitrowicz – The Doctor – Almeida Theatre

Isabella Pappas – Appropriate – Donmar Warehouse

Monica Dolan – All About Eve – Noël Coward Theatre

Sophie Thompson – Present Laughter – The Old Vic

Indira Varma – Present Laughter – The Old Vic





Best Actor in a Musical, sponsored by Dewynters

David Hunter – Waitress – Adelphi Theatre

Sam Tutty – Dear Evan Hansen – Noël Coward Theatre

Jac Yarrow – Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat – The London Palladium

Oliver Tompsett – & Juliet – Shaftesbury Theatre

Charlie Stemp – Mary Poppins – Prince Edward Theatre





Best Actress in a Musical, sponsored by Café de Paris

Lucie Jones – Waitress – Adelphi Theatre

Katharine McPhee – Waitress – Adelphi Theatre

Miriam-Teak Lee – & Juliet – Shaftesbury Theatre

Tracie Bennett – Mame – Hope Mill Theatre

Zizi Strallen – Mary Poppins – Prince Edward Theatre





Best Supporting Actor in a Musical

Joe Sugg – Waitress – Adelphi Theatre

Jack Loxton – Dear Evan Hansen – Noël Coward Theatre

Jordan Luke Gage – & Juliet – Shaftesbury Theatre

Oscar Conlon-Morrey – Only Fools and Horses the Musical – Theatre Royal Haymarket

Jason Donovan – Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat – The London Palladium





Best Supporting Actress in a Musical, sponsored by Newman Displays

Laura Baldwin – Waitress – Adelphi Theatre

Marisha Wallace – Waitress – Adelphi Theatre

Cassidy Janson – & Juliet – Shaftesbury Theatre

Melanie La Barrie – & Juliet – Shaftesbury Theatre

Rachel Tucker – Come From Away – Phoenix Theatre





Best New Play, sponsored by Ticketmaster

The Doctor – Robert Icke – Almeida Theatre

The Son – Florian Zeller – Kiln Theatre / Duke of York's Theatre

My Beautiful Laundrette – Hanif Kureishi – A Curve Leicester, Belgrade Theatre Coventry, Everyman Theatre Cheltenham and Leeds Playhouse co-production

Life of Pi – Lolita Chakrabarti – Sheffield Theatres

Appropriate – Branden Jacobs-Jenkins – Donmar Warehouse





Best Play Revival, sponsored by JHI Marketing

Betrayal – Harold Pinter Theatre

Death of a Salesman – Young Vic / Piccadilly Theatre

Present Laughter– The Old Vic

A Midsummer Night's Dream – Bridge Theatre

Lungs – The Old Vic





Best New Musical, sponsored by h Club London

Waitress – Adelphi Theatre

& Juliet – Shaftesbury Theatre and Opera House, Manchester

Dear Evan Hansen – Noël Coward Theatre

Come From Away – Phoenix Theatre

Only Fools and Horses the Musical – Theatre Royal Haymarket





Best Musical Revival, sponsored by Concord Theatricals

Mary Poppins – Prince Edward Theatre

Evita – Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat – The London Palladium

Mame – Hope Mill Theatre

9 to 5 the Musical – Savoy Theatre





Best Off-West End Production, sponsored by Les Misérables

Fiver – Southwark Playhouse

The View UpStairs – Soho Theatre

High Fidelity – The Turbine Theatre

Preludes – Southwark Playhouse

Falsettos – The Other Palace





Best Regional Production, sponsored by MTI Europe

Mame – Hope Mill Theatre

The Color Purple – A Curve Leicester and Birmingham Hippodrome co-production

Life of Pi – Sheffield Theatres

My Beautiful Laundrette – A Curve Leicester, Belgrade Theatre Coventry, Everyman Theatre Cheltenham and Leeds Playhouse co-production

West Side Story – Royal Exchange, Manchester





Best Choreography

Fabian Aloise – Evita – Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Matthew Bourne – Romeo and Juliet – UK tour

Kelly Devine – Come From Away – Phoenix Theatre

Jennifer Weber – & Juliet – Shaftesbury Theatre

Nick Winston – Mame – Hope Mill Theatre





Best Costume Design

Lez Brotherston – Romeo and Juliet – UK tour

Katrina Lindsay – Small Island – National Theatre

Rob Howell – Present Laughter – The Old Vic

Philip Witcomb – Mame – Hope Mill Theatre

Paloma Young – & Juliet – Shaftesbury Theatre





Best Direction, sponsored by LOVEtheatre

Marianne Elliott and Miranda Cromwell – Death of a Salesman – Young Vic / Piccadilly Theatre

Robert Icke – The Doctor – Almeida Theatre

Jamie Lloyd – Evita – Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Matthew Warchus – Lungs – The Old Vic

Matthew Warchus – Present Laughter – The Old Vic





Best Graphic Direction, sponsored by Hexagon Print

& Juliet – Dewynters

Captain Corelli's Mandolin – Muse Creative Communications

Equus – Feast Creative

Evita – Feast Creative

Rosmersholm – Bob King Creative





Best Lighting Design, sponsored by White Light

Jon Clark – Evita – Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Ben Cracknell – Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat – The London Palladium

Howard Hudson – & Juliet – Shaftesbury Theatre

Jessica Hung Han Yun – Equus – UK tour

Tim Lutkin and Hugh Vanstone – Present Laughter – The Old Vic





Best Musical Direction, sponsored by AKA

Ian Eisendrath, Alan Berry and team – Come From Away – Phoenix Theatre

Kimberly Grigsby – The Light in the Piazza – Southbank Centre

Alex Parker – Mame – Hope Mill Theatre

John Rigby – Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat – The London Palladium

Alan Williams – Evita – Regent's Park Open Air Theatre





Best Set Design, sponsored by Sine Digital

Soutra Gilmour – & Juliet – Shaftesbury Theatre

Soutra Gilmour – Evita – Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Rob Howell – Present Laughter – The Old Vic

Robert Jones – The Light in the Piazza – Southbank Centre

Rae Smith – The Night of the Iguana – Noël Coward Theatre





Best Sound Design, sponsored by Stage Sound Services

Ben Harrison – Mame – Hope Mill Theatre

Nick Lidster – Evita – Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Gareth Owen – & Juliet – Shaftesbury Theatre

Gareth Owen – Come From Away – Phoenix Theatre

Mick Potter – The Light in the Piazza – Southbank Centre





Best Video Design, sponsored by PRG

Jon Driscoll – Small Island – National Theatre

Will Duke – Grief is the Thing With Feathers – Barbican Theatre

Andrzej Goulding – & Juliet – Shaftesbury Theatre

P J McEvoy – Falsettos – The Other Palace

Ewan Jones Morris – A Very Expensive Poison – The Old Vic