Samantha Barks announces West End solo concert

West End star Samantha Barks will perform a solo concert in London in September.

Barks shot to fame after coming third in I'd Do Anything, before reaching epic levels of success by starring as Eponine in the film version of Les Misérables.

Appearing opposite Hugh Jackman and Eddie Redmayne, she earned the Empire Award for Best Female Newcomer. Since then she has appeared in the 2015 Donmar production of City of Angels, and most recently originated the role of Vivian in the world premiere of Pretty Woman.

Last year Barks was confirmed to originate the role of Elsa in the West End production of Frozen at Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

The concert is scheduled to take place at 5pm on 6 September at the Adelphi Theatre, with tickets on sale right now here.