About this show

Samantha Barks’ meteoric rise to fame began when she reached the finals of the BBC talent show I’d Do Anything in 2008.

Having starred as Éponine in the London production of Les Misérables in 2010, she was chosen to play the role in the 25th Anniversary Concert of the show at the 02 Arena. Whilst touring as Nancy in Oliver!, Sir Cameron Mackintosh himself appeared during a curtain call to announce that she would also play Éponine in the film adaptation of Les Misérables – a turn that went on to win her the Empire Award for Best Female Newcomer in 2013.

Since then she has performed some of the most iconic parts in theatre history, including Velma Kelly in Chicago and Cathy in The Last Five Years, on top of completing a massive UK tour in 2016. On Broadway she originated the role of Vivian in the stage musical of Pretty Woman, before being announced as Elsa in the eagerly anticipated original West End production of Frozen.

This is a rare opportunity to see one of the world’s leading stars perform a beautiful, one-night concert with a live band at the stunning Adelphi Theatre, almost immediately before she takes on one of the most famous roles in modern musical theatre!