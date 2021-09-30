Seven Roses announced for Gypsy revival concert

Exclusive: Here are the seven performers taking on the role of Rose in the Alexandra Palace Theatre concert version of Gypsy.

The 1959 show, which originally starred Ethel Merman, sees a mother cajole her daughters into a life in showbusiness. It features numbers such as "Rose's Turn", "Let Me Entertain You" and "If Momma Was Married".

The seven Roses will be Tracie Bennett (Follies), Nicola Hughes (Fairview), Keala Settle (The Greateest Showman), Rebecca Lock (Curtains), Samantha Spiro (Sex Education), Melanie La Barrie (& Juliet) and Sally Ann Triplett (Piaf).

Further casting for the production (which will feature a 26-piece orchestra) will be revealed at a later date.

The show is on sale now, and you can find out full details and creative info here.