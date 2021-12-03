Rock of Ages announces new cast for 2022

New faces will join the touring production of Rock of Ages!

The tour, which commenced last summer, is currently continuing its run through to July 2022. Leading the cast from 25 January will be Matt Terry (The X Factor, How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical) as Stacee Jaxx. Joining him is Luke Walsh as Drew, Rhiannon Chesterman as Sherrie, Joe Gash as Lonny, Ross Dawes as Dennis Dupree, Gabriella Williams as Regina and Jenny Fitzpatrick as Justice.

Vas Constanti, Andrew Carthy and Erin Bell play Hertz Klinemann, Franz Klinenmann and Constance respectively. Completing the company are Billy Roberts, Joshua Dever, Scott Hayward, Siobhan James, Phoebe Samuel-Gray, Morgan Scott, Janine Somcio and Sam Turrell.

The show, which last toured in 2018, has a book by Chris D'Arienzo and features a raft of iconic rock numbers. It ran on Broadway from 2009 to 2015, with a West End premiere in 2011.

The crew is made up of company stage manager Paul Deavin, DSM Sophie Mason, ASM/book cover Mali-Beth Rose, technical stage manager Benjamin Larkin, sound 1 Robert Matthews, sound 2 Sam Roberts and head of wardrobe Chaja Nadia Verkerk.

Now in the band are musical director and keys Liam Holmes, guitar 1 Liam Stevenson, guitar 2 Alex Ward, bass guitar Elliot Mason and drums Vito Guerrieri.

The full creative team includes Nick Winston who will direct and choreograph the show, set and costume design by Morgan Large, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Ben Harrison and video and projection design by Duncan McLean.

Casting director is Jim Arnold, associate director is Victoria Gimby, associate choreographer is Ryan-Lee Seager and associate lighting designer is Chris Vaughan. Costume supervision is by Lee Tassie and production management is by Phil McCandlish.

The musical features songs including "We Built This City", "The Final Countdown", "Here I Go Again", "Can't Fight This Feeling" and "I Want to Know What Love Is". It is a love story set in an LA music venue, and was made into a film in 2012.

