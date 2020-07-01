Rachel Tucker, Ramin Karimloo, Rachel John and Cedric Neal to star in Songs for a New World isolated show

A new isolated production of Jason Robert Brown's Songs for a New World will be streamed online.

The first musical by iconic composer Jason Robert Brown, the piece stars Rachel John (Hamilton), Ramin Karimloo (The Phantom of The Opera), Cedric Neal (Motown The Musical) and Rachel Tucker (Come From Away).

The piece is directed by Séimí Campbell (My Son Pinocchio), with musical supervision by Adam Hoskins (Doctor Zhivago) and musical direction by Josh Winstone (The Last Five Years).

It will be available online from 23 to 25 July 2020. Tickets will go on sale on Friday.