Rachel Redford to star in A Russian Doll at Barn Theatre and Arcola Theatre

Rachel Redford, who appeared in the West End production of The Jungle, will perform Cat Goscovitch's new one woman play, A Russian Doll this summer.

Reopening the Barn Theatre in Cirencester before transferring to the Arcola in London, Goscovitch's piece is all about the role Russian disinformation played in influencing the EU referndum.

Directed by Nicolas Kent, the show will have its world premiere on 18 May, with London dates (set to take place in the Arcola's new outdoor space, Arcola Outside), to be revealed.The show has design by Liz da Costa, lighting by Sam Rowcliffe-Tanner, sound and composition by Harry Smith and AV design by Alex Tabrizi with Amy Ball as casting director and Katherine Heath as voice and accent coach

Redford appeared in The Jungle at the Young Vic, in the West End, off-Broadway and in San Francisco. She also played the leading role of Lauren in E4's much loved comedy Gap Year.

Performance dates for the run at the Arcola Theatre to be announced in due course.