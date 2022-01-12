Pretty Woman reveals new cast members for West End run

New faces will be joining the West End production of Pretty Woman the Musical.

Patrick Barrett, Elly Jay, Annabelle Laing, Will Luckett and Cilla Silvia will now be joining the production at the Savoy Theatre, with a further cast change set to take place in June 2022.

Currently leading the show are Aimie Atkinson as Vivian Ward and Danny Mac as Edward Lewis, Rachael Wooding as Kit De Luca, Bob Harms as Happy Man/Mr Thompson, Neil McDermott as Philip Stuckey and Mark Holden as James Morse.

Also in the show are John Addison, Jemma Alexander, Andy Barke, Patrick Barrett, Katie Bradley, Oliver Brenin, Olivia Brookes, Erin Caldwell, Alex Charles, Olly Christopher, Ben Darcy, Hannah Ducharme, Nicholas Duncan, Tom Andrew Hargreaves, Antony Hewitt, Elly Jay, Matt Jones, Annabelle Laing, Will Luckett, Serina Mathew, Cilla Silvia, Charlotte Elisabeth Yorke and Tara Young.

Pretty Woman features original music and lyrics by Grammy Award-winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and a book by Garry Marshall and the film's screenwriter J F Lawton.

The show has direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell, with scenic design by David Rockwell, costumes by Tom Rogers from the original Broadway designs by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, and music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke.

Tickets are on sale below.