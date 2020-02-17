Paapa Essiedu in Pass Over at Kiln Theatre: first look photos

WhatsOnStage has an exclusive first look at Pass Over as it plays at the Kiln Theatre, with a press night on 19 February and running until 21 March.









Taking inspiration from Waiting for Godot and the Exodus, Antoinette Nwandu's play stars Paapa Essiedu as Moses, Gershwyn Eustache Jnr as Kitch and Alexander Eliot as Mister/Ossifer.

The venue's artistic director Indhu Rubasingham directs, with design by Robert Jones, lighting design by Oliver Fenwick, composition and sound design by Ben and Max Ringham, movement direction by Lanre Malaolu, fight direction by Kevin McCurdy, assistant direction by Anthony Simpson-Pike, voice and dialect coaching by Hazel Holder and casting by Julia Horan.