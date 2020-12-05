Photos: First look at the all-star Les Misérables production at the Sondheim Theatre

A selection of new images have been released for the all-star Les Misérables concert production, opening at the Sondheim Theatre tonight.

Taye Matthew as Gavroche

© Johan Persson

The cast comprises Michael Ball as Javert, Alfie Boe as Jean Valjean, Carrie Hope Fletcher as Fantine, Matt Lucas as Thénardier, Rob Houchen as Marius, Bradley Jaden as Enjolras, Katy Secombe as Madame Thénardier, Shan Ako as Éponine, Amara Okereke as Cosette and at certain performances John Owen-Jones will again play the role of Jean Valjean.

The Company also includes Kelly Agbowu, Joseph Anthony, Harry Apps, Charlie Burn, Gerard Carey, Earl Carpenter, Richard Carson, Danny Colligan, Rodney Earl Clarke, Matthew Dale, Matt Dempsey, Josefina Gabrielle, Nic Greenshields, Jessie Hart, Holly-Anne Hull, Ebony Jonelle, Connor Jones, Jessica Joslin, Luke McCall, Frances Mayli McCann, Leo Miles, Corrine Priest, Aaron Pryce-Lewis, Jon Robyns, Grainne Renihan and Samuel Wyn-Morris.

Ball, Boe, Fletcher and Lucas will only be able to play a limited number of extended February dates due to previous commitments. Jon Robyns, Bradley Jaden, Gerard Carey and Josefina Gabrielle will appear in the show during this period, as well Dean Chisnall and Nic Greenshields.

Amara Okereke and Alfie Boe

© Johan Persson

The show is penned by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel with additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird.

The piece runs at the Sondheim Theatre from 5 December until the end of February.

The cast of Les Misérables

© Johan Persson

Bradley Jaden

© Johan Persson