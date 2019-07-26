Pet Shop Boys musical Musik to transfer to London

The Pet Shop Boys and Jonathan Harvey's new musical Musik will transfer to London following its premiere at the Edinburgh Fringe in August.

The 60-minute, one-woman show starring Frances Barber (who reprises her role as Billie Trix from the 2001 show Closer to Heaven) will run at Leicester Square Theatre from 3 to 7 September.

The piece features six songs – four entirely new – by the Pet Shop Boys. Musik will initially run from 5 to 24 August at Assembly Rooms (Bijou venue).

The Pet Shop Boys said that they had loved the character of Billie Trix and had discussed the idea of a one-woman show. They added: "[It] gives us the chance to write more songs for her as she looks back on her incredible career. We're thrilled that this show is finally happening."

Musik has direction by Josh Seymour, with choreography by Anthony Whiteman, design by Lee Newby, lighting by David Howe and sound by Fergus O'Hare