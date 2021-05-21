Old Vic announces casting for Emma Rice's Bagdad Cafe

The Old Vic has announced full casting for Bagdad Cafe, which is adapted and directed by Emma Rice and premieres in July.

The co-production with Rice's company Wise Children is adapted from the 1987 film of the same name and will be played to a live audience and also as part of the Old Vic's In Camera series.

The full cast includes: Nandi Bhebhe, Le Gateau Chocolat, Bettrys Jones, Patrycja Kujawska, Nadine Lee, Sandra Marvin, Kandaka Moore, Renell Shaw, Gareth Snook and Ewan Wardrop.

Set alongside the legendary Route 66, the story sees two women thrown together by chance. Stranded tourist Jasmin stumbles out of her unhappy marriage and finds herself at Brenda's remote cafe and motel.

Bagdad Cafe is written by Percy and Eleonore Adlon. The creative team also includes composer Ian Ross, lighting designer Malcolm Rippeth, broadcast sound and video designer Simon Baker, choreographer Etta Murfitt, musical director Nadine Lee, voice coach Joel Trill and associate director Laura Keefe.

Audience members have the opportunity to see themselves on stage as part of a digital choir who will sing at the end of the show. All they have to do is submit a video recording of themselves performing the track 'Calling You' from Bagdad Cafe for a chance to be featured. Full details will be announced shortly and people can register their interest here.

Bagdad Cafe opens on 28 July (previews from 17 July) and the final performances will be broadcast live, from 25 to 28 August 2021.