New three-part musical theatre web series set up by performer Hiba Elchikhe

A new online musical theatre series has been announced.

Created by Hiba Elchikhe, the series is produced in partnership with Nimax Theatres and The Theatre Café. It is titled Out of the Darkness, into the Spotlight.

There are three episodes in the series, with the first, released on 18 November, focussing on Everybody's Talking About Jamie (where the season gets its name). The second, released on 25 November will celebrate all things musical theatre while the third comes on 9 December. Each episode will feature a different line-up of performers and run for 45 minutes.

Elchickhe said: "In a time of such uncertainty I am so excited to be able to bring together a spectacular group of freelance artists, that are representative of the UK and to showcase some special treats from the Everybody's Talking About Jamie cast."

Danny Becker (Prince of Egypt, Aladdin), Courtney Bowman (Six, Everybody's Talking About Jamie), Danielle Steers (Six, Bat Out of Hell), Hiba Elchikhe (Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Brooklyn), Carrie Hope Fletcher (Les Misérables, Heathers), Sejal Keshwala (Everybody's Talking About Jamie), Tim Mahendran (& Juliet, Spring Awakening), Grace Mouat (& Juliet, Six), Trevor Dion Nicholas (Hamilton, Aladdin), Liam Tamne (The Prince of Egypt) and Noah Thomas (Everybody's Talking About Jamie).

Also appearing in the digital series are Maisey Bawden, Paul Bradshaw, Ebony Clarke, Rhiane Drummond, James Gillan, Shanay Holmes, Rob Houchen, Melissa Jacques, Emily Kenwright, Emma Kingston, Carl Man, Frances McCann, Scott Paige, Andrew Patrick Walker, Joe Wolstenholme with more to be announced.

Creatives are to be revealed, with tickets available now via The Theatre Café.