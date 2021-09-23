National Theatre's revival of Alice Childress' Trouble in Mind reveals cast

Cast and creative teams have been revealed for Nancy Medina's revival of Alice Childress' Trouble in Mind.

First put on stage 60 years ago, Childress' seminal piece follows a Black actress, Wiletta Mayer, about to lead a play about racism – written and directed by two white men.

Playing in the Dorfman venue from 2 December, Tanya Moodie will lead the cast of the production, after previously appearing in the show in Bath and London in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

Joining her will be Daniel Adeosun, Naana Agyei-Ampadu, Joe Bannister, Emma Canning, John Hollingworth, Rory Keenan, Gary Lilburn and Cyril Nri.

The show has set and costume design by Rajha Shakiry, lighting design by Nao Nagai, music by Nubiya Brandon and Raffy Bushman, sound design by Elena Peña and Rachael Nanyonjo as movement director.

